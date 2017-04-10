

What is Easter I hear them say?

It’s a holiday, yippee yay!

Like other festivals Easter too is fun,

Celebrate it like the way it’s done.

The Easter bunny is one of a kind,

Comes to hide Easter eggs for children to find.

It’s a time of feasting for some,

When all the family, together they come.

But, why exactly do we have Easter?

The answer I saw displayed on a poster.

‘New beginning’ it said

‘Jesusis alive, no longer dead’.

Crucified by the world he came to save.

On Easter, Christ rose from the grave,

His mission accomplished, he called all to Him,

Bringing light into lives when all looked dim.

When hope is bleak; almost dead,

No strength to move, feet heavy as lead.

When broken lives to him we give,

He gives us strength to victoriously live.

Give him our goals, our dreams, which have been shattered

Our lives facing storms, badly battered.

He promises a calm that defies logic,

A peace so pure, it seems like magic.

Easter comes with a message of a new beginning,

Promising to end our failures and start winning.

Rays of hope come shining through,

A message of victory for me and you.

Sunil Pillai

Survey and Research Consultant.