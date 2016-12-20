A traditional Goan delicacy made during Christmas

Ingredients

Plain Flour – 1 Tbsp.

Baking Powder – A pinch

Cooking Oil to fry

Strained Icing Sugar – 1 Tsp.

Unsalted butter – 1 small cube

Milk – 2-3 Tbsps.

Vanilla/Almond Essence: 2-3 drops

Equipment

Mixing bowls,

Spoons,

Forks

Wide shallow pan for frying

Method

Mix all the ingredients to a firm dough consistency with milk. Divide the dough into tiny pea-sized balls. Place a tiny ball on the back of a fork prong, flatten and spread it thin. Roll and curl the dough from handle side to tip. Turn the other balls into similar curls. In the meantime heat the oil in a pan on medium flame. Fry the curls in oil until golden brown. Strain on paper towels. Store in an airtight jar when cool.

Chef’s Tip: Be sparing with the butter, as the fried snack will melt in oil. Too much milk will also make the dough very soft.