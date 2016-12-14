Christmas in the Garhwal hills, Uttrakhand.

It was the night before Christmas, 1952. We were back in our ancestral home in the Himalayas following my father’s retirement. A fir tree from our forest stood tall in our living room decorated with tinsel and cotton balls. All the land was abuzz. Tenants who lived on our Tea Estate started their walk to our home, dressed in their finest clothes. Married women wore their gullubands or chokers of red velvet, their noses heavy with “nathni’s”, the nose rings typical of the region, and their feet swaying to the sound of their hand crafted silver anklets. The drummers arrived with their dhol dhamau, traditional tribal instruments. A large bonfire was lit. The drums built up a pulsating rhythm, a great frenzy broke out. All the men danced the pandav, a war dance of the Garhwalis. The celebration had begun, for unto them a King was born.

Then descended the peace of Christmas morning. The church service was held in our bungalow, a 100-year-old stone house. People from villages all around came to worship and celebrate the birth of Jesus with us. The sun shone brightly and the bracing mountain air chilled our bones. Coats and shawls were wrapped to keep the cold away. The padre in his white robes began telling us about the birth of Jesus, under the vast blue sky, the air crisp and cold. After the worship service everyone greeted each other and a lunch of keema and poorie was served to the large family of aunts, uncles and cousins. The Christmas cakes baked on a wood fire were served alongside.

For the tenants who arrived from far and near as our guests for this special “bada din” or big day, a goat was barbecued on a pit of coals. When roasted to perfection, the barbeque was placed on a tin sheet and small pieces were smeared with salt, chilli and mustard oil. The feast had, everyone returned home well before dark to avoid the leopard and the bears of the forest.

On that silent night, the valley lit up with a bright moon and thousands of twinkling stars sparkled in the clear blue sky. My mother began carol singing, her clear, melodious voice mingled with the whispering pines. We joined her around the drawing room fire. Christmas day drew to a close in our mountain village, Gadoli.

Doreen Chowfin Choudhry

