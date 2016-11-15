In Matthew 5:13 …At the Mount of Beatitudes, when Jesus addressed His disciples and said, “You are the salt of the earth”; He wanted them to be useful like salt, to all around them.
Jesus knew the importance of Salt when He gave them this example.
It is important for us to know the usefulness of salt and that it maintains and performs all important functions at the cellular level.
It is one of the most important mineral for our body functioning.
— Salt helps most enzyme functions.
— It maintains muscle tone and strength and prevents cramps.
— It increases conductivity in nerve cells.
— Helps to absorb nutrients from the intestinal tract.
— Clears up sinus congestion and eliminates persistent coughs.
It is water and salt that regulates all body functions and absence of salt can lead to serious body function impairment.
If deficient…it can cause weakness, headache, nausea, vomiting,confusion, irritability, hypothyroidism, muscle cramps, mentalapathy, weight loss and improper digestion.
If excess it can cause high BP and tissue swelling.
It is therefore important to know that salt is something one cannot do without.
People who have high BP should monitor their BP regularly, take their medication but not deprive their bodies of salt as deficiency of this useful mineral may lead to other problems in the body.
So let us sprinkle ourselves on the lives we can touch and exhibit our usefulness all around without losing our saltiness.
Dr. Dipti Buck
Comments(3)
-
-
-
- December 2016 (1)
- November 2016 (1)
- February 2016 (1)
Bh L Narayana Rao saysFebruary 1, 2017 at 2:20 am
You are the salt of the earth, message is very good. Yes one cannot do without.
admin saysFebruary 2, 2017 at 9:39 am
Yes indeed, we are the salt of this earth. Thank you for expressing your view with us. It is a joy to know that the article has blessed you. Please continue to read it and share your feedback with us.
Also like us on our Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/www.cbnf.org/)
God bless you.
Glow saysFebruary 2, 2017 at 9:43 am
I really liked your blog!
Latest Posts
Giving of yourselfPosted on December 14, 2016
Understanding Salt and its SaltinessPosted on November 15, 2016
Perfect LovePosted on February 10, 2016
Previous Posts